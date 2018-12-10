JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi govt's thoughtless, destructive acts behind Patel's resignation: Naidu

If the destruction continues like this, no system can survive in the country, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Chandrababu Naidu

The resignation of Urjit Patel as RBI governor Monday is a result of the Centre's "thoughtless and destructive" acts, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.

"The BJP-led central government's thoughtless and destructive acts were leading to the collapse of national institutions and systems.

RBI Governors resignation is a result of such acts," Naidu said in a statement, reacting to the development.

The Centre first destroyed the CBI and now the RBI, he alleged.

"If the destruction continues like this, no system can survive in the country. Ultimately, even survival of democracy will be in danger," Naidu said.
First Published: Mon, December 10 2018. 21:20 IST

