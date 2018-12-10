Modi govt's thoughtless, destructive acts behind Patel's resignation: Naidu

-
The resignation of Urjit Patel as RBI governor Monday is a result of the Centre's "thoughtless and destructive" acts, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.
"The BJP-led central government's thoughtless and destructive acts were leading to the collapse of national institutions and systems.
RBI Governors resignation is a result of such acts," Naidu said in a statement, reacting to the development.
The Centre first destroyed the CBI and now the RBI, he alleged.
"If the destruction continues like this, no system can survive in the country. Ultimately, even survival of democracy will be in danger," Naidu said.
