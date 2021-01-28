Modi holds talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince, discuss impact of Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
India, UAE hold wide-ranging talks, resolve to boost strategic ties
Death of Kuwait ruler Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah draws outpour of grief
Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign Abraham Accord; 1st Arab-Israel peace in 26 yrs
UAE central to India's extended neighbourhood, says S Jaishankar
US President Trump presents Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two leaders discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between India and the UAE had not halted even during the health crisis.
In a telephone conversation, the PMO said in a statement on Thursday, the two leaders agreed to continue close consultations and cooperation to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership in the post-COVID-19 world.
In this context, they discussed the opportunities for further diversifying trade and investment links.
"Prime Minister expressed his special appreciation for the personal attention and care that His Highness has always shown for the well-being of the expatriate Indian community in UAE," it added.
The crown prince is also the deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces.
The two leaders shared their confidence that the COVID-19 crisis would soon be overcome, and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future.
Earlier in the day, Modi had hailed India's growing ties with countries in the Middle East and had in this context noted that India-bound Rafale fighter aircraft were recently refuelled midair in the UAE and countries like Greece and Saudi Arabia had also helped.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU