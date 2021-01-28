15 more detained in connection with Republic Day violence in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Red Fort breached, internet put off: Farmers' tractor rally holds up Delhi
Around 25,000 tractors to participate in 'kisan parade' on Republic Day
Red Fort violence: UAPA, sedition charges in FIR lodged by Delhi Police
Over 200,000 tractors will be part of Jan 26 'kisan parade': Farmer leaders
Republic Day: 38 Delhi Police personnel awarded police medal for service
-
The Delhi Police on Thursday detained 15 more people for their suspected involvement in the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on January 26, officials said.
Nearly 30 farmers who were camping at DDA Ground in Burari were moved towards Singhu border to clear the site, they said.
Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the legislations.
Nearly 400 police personnel were injured in the clashes with the protesters, according to officials.
"Around 15 people have been detained for their suspected involvement in the violence on Republic Day and for violating laws," Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said.
Nearly 30 farmers who were protesting at DDA Ground in Burari have been moved towards Singhu border, he said.
The ground will be cleared soon, the police said.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said its Special Cell will investigate the "conspiracy" and "criminal designs" behind the violence on Republic Day.
As of Thursday, the Delhi Police had filed 25 criminal cases, arrested 19 people and detained 200 in connection with the violence.
Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort on January 26 and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU