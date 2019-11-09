PM Modi opens Kartarpur corridor, flags off first batch of 500 pilgrims

JUST IN
Ayodhya case: Mumbai Muslim leaders say they accept verdict, call for peace
Gurdaspur 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to meet with an NRI delegation, which will use Kartarpur corridor to reach Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur (Pakistan), at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to meet with an NRI delegation, which will use Kartarpur corridor to reach Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur (Pakistan), at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor here and flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in this Punjab district.

Modi flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims led by Akal Takhat Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the corridor, which was thrown open to public on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The prime minister inaugurated the passenger terminal building of the corridor on the Indian side, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built 4.5 km-long corridor.
First Published: Sat, November 09 2019.

