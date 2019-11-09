PM Modi opens Kartarpur corridor, flags off first batch of 500 pilgrims

Prime Minister on Saturday inaugurated the corridor here and flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in this Punjab district.

Modi flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims led by Akal Takhat Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the corridor, which was thrown open to public on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The prime minister inaugurated the passenger terminal building of the corridor on the Indian side, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built 4.5 km-long corridor.