Modi praises Tata Group's 'compassionate gesture' in India's oxygen crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Tata Group for importing 24 containers to transport liquid oxygen as India faces a shortage of the life-saving gas used in hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients.
"Compassionate gesture by the Tata Group. Together, the people of India will fight Covid-19," said Modi on his personal Twitter handle Wednesday night.
Modi, in a televised speech last night, said his government would ensure supply of medical oxygen across the country, with contribution from both public and private entities.
"The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country. #ThisIsTata," the group said on Twitter.
Compassionate gesture by the Tata Group.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2021
Together, the people of India will fight COVID-19. https://t.co/7LnemItJ0j
"Given the oxygen crisis, we are putting in all our efforts to support India’s healthcare infrastructure,” it said.
The group said it is "committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against #Covid19". The import of the cryogenic containers via chartered flights to mitigate the oxygen crisis is one such effort to boost health Infrastructure, it added.
Some major government and private hospitals in Delhi received fresh stock of medical oxygen in the early hours of Wednesday, averting a crisis just in time, media reports said.
"Our private sector has set a exemplary example of innovation and enterprise in developing Covid-19 vaccines. We are lucky to have such a robust pharma sector that smoothly carries out production," said Modi in his Wednesday night speech.
