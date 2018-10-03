Modi receives UN Champions of the Earth award, dedicates it to all Indians

received the 'Champions of the Earth' award, the world body's highest environmental honour, from UN Antonio here on Wednesday.

On September 26, Modi and French were recognised in the Policy Leadership category of the on the sidelines of the 73rd

Dedicating his award to all Indians, Modi said that the award recognises a rich culture that has always seen God in nature.

He said that the award recognises the Adivasis of who "love their jungles more than their lives", the of who only takes as much is required for sustenance, the farmers whose lives depend on the changing seasons and the women who are mindful about "reuse" and "recycle" and have lived by it every single day.

"Climate and calamity are directly related to culture, if climate is not the focus of culture, calamity cannot be prevented," the Prime Minister said in his acceptance speech.

He further said, "The world is recognising India's dedication towards nature today, but this has been a part of our lifestyle since time immemorial. When I say 'Sabka Saath', I also include nature in it."

In his speech, said: "A green economy is a good economy. Technology is on the side of those who believe in a green economy. Those who have a green economy like will have a dominant role in the global economy in the decades to come."

Hauling up leaders who did not take aggressive steps to address climate change when the Agreement was signed in 2015, remarked that "those who believed in a grey economy have a grey future".

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's active efforts, Guterres elucidated: "We are recognising a statesman who embodies true leadership. In Prime Minister Modi, we have a leader who realises the issue of climate change and understands the benefits of climate action. He knows the problems and also works to solve them."

of the Programme (UNEP) too lauded Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership for making efforts to realise a clean and green India.

He said: "Climate change poses an existential threat to the planet. Many leaders recognise this threat, but India and Prime Minister Modi are acting on it with We need more of this leadership."

Solheim termed Prime Minister Modi's pledge to eliminate single-use by 2022 is a "brave effort". He added that the UN is in collaboration with the government to look for ways in transforming agricultural waste in and into biofuel.

Furthermore, underscored that honouring Prime Minister Modi with the 'Champions of the Earth' award is a fitting recognition of his leadership towards making the planet a cleaner place.

Hailing the Prime Minister for his vision of a clean environment, Swaraj recalled that when countries tried to back out from the Agreement, Prime Minister Modi was firm that the pact has to stay to safeguard 5,000 years of Indian tradition and the world must come together.

Launched in 2005, the award recognises "outstanding" figures who have made a "transformative impact" on the

