PM Modi, French President to receive Champions of the Earth Award on Oct 3

Prime Minister and would receive the United Nation's highest environment honour on October 3 here for their exemplary leadership and advocate action on sustainable development and climate change, officials said.

"Prime Minister and will jointly receive on October 3 at function which will take place at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press conference.

External Affairs Secretary (Economic Relations) T S Tirumurti said,"The announced on September 26 during the high level segment of the General Assembly that Prime Minister and have been conferred in the policy leadership category."



He further said, "This is the highest environmental honour (of UN). The award recognises the Prime Minister's bold environmental leadership on the global stage for his pioneering work and championing the solar alliance and for promoting new areas of...cooperation in environment action including Prime Minister's unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single use plastics by 2020."



The award is also a global recognition of India, particularly in the realm of solar parks and renewable energy.

The first general assembly of the solar alliance, second IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association) renewable energy ministerial meeting and 2nd RE-Invest 2018 will be inaugurated Tuesday evening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Secretary General Antonio

will hand over the award to the Prime Minister and the French President.