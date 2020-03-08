Modi 'signs off', hands over social media accounts to 7 'women achievers'

Prime Minister on Sunday gave his handles to seven "women achievers", following up on a statement he had made on Monday.

"Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my accounts," Modi tweeted.

"These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions," he said.

The first to tweet from the PM's handle was Sneha Mohandoss, founder of Food Bank India. "You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India," Mohandoss tweeted, along with a video introducing herself.

Modi, with roughly 50 million followers on Twitter; 44 million 'likes' on Facebook and 35 million followers on Instagram, uses to speak about his government's policies or appealing for peace.

Last week, he surprised his followers when he was announced that he was "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts. Thousands of people appealed him to stay but the Congress party accused of him encouraging online trolls.