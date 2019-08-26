He speaks very good English, says Trump in playful swipe at PM Modi

Prime Minister speaks very good English, but he just doesn't want to talk, US President said jokingly on Monday before the two "friends" met for formal talks on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit. The two leaders held 40-minute discussions in Biarritz, the French town which is hosting the meeting of the world's most industrialised nations.

Modi and Trump exchanged a warm handshake and spoke to the media on Indo-Pak tensions, bilateral trade and other issues. Modi answered questions posed by reporters in Hindi.

"He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk," Trump joked when Prime Minister Modi asked reporters to let the leaders talk in privacy.

The two leaders also held each other's hand while everybody present in the room burst into laughter.

Modi called Trump a "friend" and said it was a "very important meeting for me".

He thanked the US president for congratulating him after his recent election victory and said their two countries had "shared democratic values".

"It's great to be here with Prime Minister Modi," Trump said, adding that he "learned a lot about India" from Modi at the G7 Summit dinner on Sunday.

"Fascinating place. It's a beautiful place," Trump said.