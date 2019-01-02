Modi to inaugurate 106th edition of Indian Science Congress in Punjab

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime MInister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inagurate the 106th edition of Indian Science Congress (ISC)-2019 in Jalandhar, Punjab and will also address a public meeting in Gurdaspur.

According to an official release, Modi will visit Punjab on January 3 and inagurate the ISC-2019.

"In keeping with the PM's vision to give a boost to spirit of science, technology and innovation across the country, the Prime Minister will visit Punjab on January 3 and deliver the inaugural address at the ISC-2019," it said.

It also said that it will be the fifth ISC to be addressed by the Modi since he assumed office in 2014. In the Past, Modi has delivered inaugural address at 103rd, 104th and 105th editions of ISC in in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

"He will then proceed to Gurdaspur in Punjab, where he will address a public rally," it added.

 
First Published: Wed, January 02 2019. 22:10 IST

