Money laundering probe: ED files first charge sheet against Iqbal Mirchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a charge sheet, naming 16, including Dheeraj Wadhawan, a non-executive director of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), in the probe involving gangster Iqbal Memon (alias Iqbal Mirchi).

Other accused are Humayun Merchant, an alleged aide of Memon, Ranjeet Bindra, a broker in the deal of Mirchi’s property, and Rinku Deshpande, through whom Bindra allegedly received his commission.

The charge sheet also contains the name of Memon’s wife and other family members.

Mumbai’s special court of Prevention and Act is likely to take cognisance of the report on Thursday.

Sources said that the charge sheet has cited certain transactions involving Dheeraj Wadhawan and Sunblink Developers, which had allegedly played a key role in diverting money for Memon.

The report also contains details of exposure to Sunblink which had brought three properties from Memon valued Rs 225 crore in 2010. They were Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge and Sea View, which were allegedly used by Memon to launder over Rs 2,000 crore.

The probe agency claims that Bindra brokered a deal between Mirchi and Sunblink to develop three buildings in Worli that originally belonged to Sir Mohammad Yusuf Trust. They (buildings) were illegally taken over by Mirchi.

ED had arrested Bindra for brokering a deal and receiving fees of about Rs 30 crore from Mirchi through the hawala route. Merchant was arrested for creating a trail of fake tenants on the properties in Worli, which includes his family members and relatives.

Exposure of the non-banking financial company came to light when the enforcement agency arrested Mirchi’s close aides.

had earlier clarified on its exposure to Sunblink Developers to stock exchanges, saying it had in the normal course of business funded certain projects of various companies in and around Mumbai.

“Due to market conditions, the borrowers had streamlined their internal operations, whereby they have, by certain corporate actions, merged some of their companies into Sunblink. As a result, as on date, Sunblink is mentioned as a borrower,” it had said in a filing to the stock exchange.



