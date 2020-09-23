Monsoon may start withdrawing from west Rajasthan September 28 onwards: IMD

-
-
Monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from west Rajasthan from September 28 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
Rajendra Jenamani, a scientist with IMD's National Weather Forecasting Centre, said the northwest India division received 53 per cent less rainfall than normal, while peninsular India recorded 75 per cent more rainfall in September.
The northwest meteorological division of IMD comprises Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and the Union territories of Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Almost all states have recorded a large deficiency from September 1-23.
The south peninsula meteorological division covers Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and the Union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. Almost all states have recorded rainfall in the large excess category from September 1-23.
"Conditions are likely to become favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from west Rajasthan and adjoining areas around September 28," the IMD said.
The normal withdrawal date for monsoon from west Rajasthan is September 17. Once it starts retreating from west Rajasthan, the withdrawal starts from other parts of north India as well.
The IMD has also issued a red warning for east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for September 24.
A low pressure area lies over central parts of west Madhya Pradesh and it is likely to become less marked by September 24, the IMD said. However, its associated cyclonic circulation is likely to re-curve northeastwards to Bihar across Uttar Pradesh during the next three days. A trough runs from northeast Uttar Pradesh to north Maharashtra and it is very likely to persist till September 24.
Due to this, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Konkan and Goa and Gujarat on September 23; Assam and Meghalaya on September 23-24; sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh from September 23-25; and Bihar from September 23-26, the IMD said.
