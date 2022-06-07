Monsoon rains 37% below normal in first week of June, shows IMD data

Though early days, the southwest monsoon has made a sedate start this year and in the first seven days (June 1-7), has been almost 37 per cent below normal.

According to the data furnished by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between June 1 and 7, India has received 14.5 millimeters of rain as against a normal of 23.1 millimeters.

Among the places where the rains have arrived, monsoon in Kerala in the first seven days has been 48 per cent below normal, while in Puducherry it has been 56 per cent above normal. In Tamil Nadu, rains are 21 per cent above normal between June 1-7.

In the North-Eastern parts of the country, where the rains have been stronger in the initial stages, monsoon has been 97 per cent more than normal in Meghalaya, 32 per cent more than normal in Nagaland, 16 per cent more than normal in Sikkim and almost normal in Assam between June 1-7.

In Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the rains are less than normal so far. The hope is that in the days to come; the southwest monsoon will get vigorous over the rest of the country as it marches towards Central and Western India.

The met in its latest weather update on Tuesday said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Southwest and West-Central Bay of Bengal in the last 24 hours.

It also said that intense spell of is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

The IMD while releasing its second stage forecast for 2022 monsoon season on May 22 had said that in June, which is the first month of the four-month season across the country is expected to be ‘normal’ at between 92-108 per cent of the LPA.

In June, India gets around 16.54 centimetres of the estimated 87 centimetres of rainfall, which is around 19 per cent.

The met had said that North-East parts of the country, Eastern India and South Peninsular India might get below normal rains in June.

Earlier, last week, private weather forecasting agency Skymet had said that there might not be any significant uptick in monsoon activity over Southern India in parts where it has already reached during the week starting June 6 while the rains will be vigorous over North-Eastern India.

“We don’t expect any heavy downpour over the Southern Peninsular India over the next one week, atleast till June 10, but yes, monsoon activity will remain active over North-east India,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather had told Business Standard.

Earlier, the IMD said that the south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1.