Monsoon Session from today: Govt lists 32 bills, Oppn seeks Agnipath debate

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday as the first day of the session will see voting for the presidential election. The central government will seek to push several legislations during the session as it will put 24 new bills for passage in the Parliament.
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has listed the government's business for the session, which includes 14 pending bills and 24 new bills.
Before the start of the Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held an all-party meet on Sunday for smooth conduct of proceedings with "decency, dignity and discipline", while the Opposition demanded discussions on the Agnipath scheme, unemployment and farmers' issues.
Discussions were also held on Sunday on the issues to be taken up during the session and the allocation of time for discussion on different bills. The Speaker holds this customary all-party meeting before the start of every parliament session.
The Monsoon Session will have a total of 17 working days and will conclude on August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Parliamentary session and the total working time will be 108 hours, out of which about 62 hours will be for government business, Birla informed on Sunday.
"The remaining time has been allotted for Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members' business," Birla said in a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
Like previous sessions, proper Covid-19 protocols will be in place in the Monsoon Session and adequate arrangements have been made in this regard, Birla added.
