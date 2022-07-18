Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha: Voting for presidential elections today

Nearly 4,800 MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to choose the 15th as the tenure of will end on July 24. National Democratic Alliance's and Opposition's joint candidate are the main candidates in the fray for the presidential poll. The polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in the and state legislative assemblies.

The counting of votes will take place on July 21, Thursday, and the next President will swear in on July 25.

NDA's Murmu, former governor of Jharkhand, has a clear edge over Sinha as the former has the support of BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and JMM and more than 60 per cent of votes are expected in her favour. If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal woman and the second woman to ever hold the office of the rank.

Meanwhile, 84-year-old Sinha resigned from TMC before he was nominated as the Opposition's candidate for the presidential poll. Sinha, a former IAS officer who worked for the Janata Party, then the Bharatiya Janata Party, is a vocal critic of PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Before Sinha, the Opposition parties had approached NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, NC leader Farooq Abdullah and former Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi to be their candidate for the presidential poll.

The fate of Murmu and Sinha will be decided on July 21.