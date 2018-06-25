Monsoon session of Parliament to be held from July 18 to August 10

-
The monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 18 to August 10, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Monday.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.
During the session, which will have 18 working days, the government is expected to push for bills including those related to triple talaq and constitutional status for the National Commission for Other Backward Classes.
