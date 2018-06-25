JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Five killed as rains lash Mumbai, Thane; wall collapses in Antop Hill area
Business Standard

Monsoon session of Parliament to be held from July 18 to August 10

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar announced the date after meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Wiki Commons
Photo: Wiki Commons

The monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 18 to August 10, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

During the session, which will have 18 working days, the government is expected to push for bills including those related to triple talaq and constitutional status for the National Commission for Other Backward Classes.

 
First Published: Mon, June 25 2018. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements