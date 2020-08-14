Mortal remains of 4 students who drowned in Russia to reach India next week

The mortal remains of four Indian students who drowned in the Volga river in Russia's Volgograd are expected to reach early next week, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday.

Four students from who were studying at the Volgograd State Medical University drowned in the Volga river on Saturday.

Muraleedharan said he has spoken to the Indian Mission in on the matter.

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of the 4 Indian students who died in Volgograd due to drowning. Spoken to our Mission @IndEmbMoscow. The mortal remains are expected to reach early next week. @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @VanathiBJP @VMBJP," he said in a tweet.

