Mortal remains of 4 students who drowned in Russia to reach India next week

-
ALSO READ
TN CM directs officials to bring back bodies of students from Russia
Need for a new template of globalisation in the post-Covid world: MoS MEA
India-Nigeria signed MoU on space cooperation: MoS for External Affairs
India, Bangladesh should start trade in services: MoS External Affairs
Coronavirus Update: Major world developments and some good news for India
-
The mortal remains of four Indian students who drowned in the Volga river in Russia's Volgograd are expected to reach India early next week, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday.
Four students from Tamil Nadu who were studying at the Volgograd State Medical University drowned in the Volga river on Saturday.
Muraleedharan said he has spoken to the Indian Mission in Russia on the matter.
"Heartfelt condolences to the families of the 4 Indian students who died in Volgograd due to drowning. Spoken to our Mission @IndEmbMoscow. The mortal remains are expected to reach India early next week. @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @VanathiBJP @VMBJP," he said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU