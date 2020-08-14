Unscheduled transit flights can't land for specific hours in Delhi on I-Day

Unscheduled transit will not be allowed to land at the for four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening on Independence Day, its operator said Friday.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd said scheduled will operate as normal.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), transit cannot land at the between 6 AM and 10 AM as well as between 4 PM and 7 PM on August 15.

said the NOTAM is applicable only for chartered (not-scheduled) flights.

It said there will be no impact of the NOTAM on helicopter operations of the Indian Air Force, and the

The airport operator added that the state-owned planes and helicopters can fly with the governor or the chief minister.