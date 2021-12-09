JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 rolling back progress made for kids in last 75 yrs: Unicef
Business Standard

Mortal remains of Gen Bipin Rawat, others taken to Sulur air force station

The bodies of 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife,11 armed personnel who were killed in a helicopter crash at Kateri park have been shifted from MRC to Sulur Airforce station.

Topics
Bipin Rawat | air crash

IANS  |  Chennai 

Mortal remains of Gen Bipin Rawat, others taken to Sulur airforce station

The bodies of 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed personnel who were killed in a helicopter crash at Kateri park near Coonoor on Wednesday, have been shifted from Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington to Sulur Airforce station.

The distance from MRC Wellington to Sulur air force station is 87 km and the road traffic was diverted to prevent any disruptions during the transportation.

The bodies will be flown from Sulur airforce station to the respective native places of the crash victims. The bodies of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be flown to New Delhi and will be kept at their official residence at Kamaraj Marg.

Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, other political leaders, and Armed forces personnel are expected to pay their last respects to General Rawat in Delhi.

The Defence Minister has already announced in Parliament that the bodies of all those dead in the air crash would be given full state honours.

--IANS

aal/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 09 2021. 14:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.