Inter-ministerial panel reviews strategy to buy lithium mines overseas

-
ALSO READ
Explainer: How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?
Amara Raja to invest in lithium-ion batteries, expand current biz verticals
This battery idea from 1970s could help EVs take lead in auto industry
Log 9 Materials raises $8.5 mn in funding round led by Amara Raja Batteries
Indian policy gives aluminum battery a chance to take on lithium in EVs
-
An inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by power minister R K Singh, discussed the PLI scheme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage, and also reviewed the strategy for acquiring lithium mines abroad.
According to a statement, officials from Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Heavy industries, Ministry of External Affairs, Niti Aayog and senior officials from Power Ministry were present in the meeting.
The minister took an update on status of bids on production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by Ministry of Heavy Industries and directed to expedite the PLI bid processes, it stated.
He further discussed the availability of lithium reserves in the world. He reviewed the probable locations where India can explore lithium mines.
"The process and mechanism acquiring mines varies in different countries and we need to prepare accordingly", he added.
The minister brought attention that India is a huge country in terms of energy requirements and hence our requirement for battery storage is also huge, and is estimated as 120 GWh by 2030, to support our 500 GW renewable capacity addition.
He further discussed future prospects and long term planning in view of our RE (renewable energy) targets.
India has a target of having 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022 which would be further scaled up to 500 GW by 2030.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU