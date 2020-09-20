Moscow's Covid-19 toll rises by 13, crosses 5,000 mark, death toll up by 11

-
Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 13 over the past day to 5,057, the Russian capital's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Saturday.
"Another 13 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.
On Friday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 11.
