Covid-19 crisis: High Court tells Delhi govt to increase RT-PCR testing
Most aspirational lot in India could be the unhappiest, says survey

Survey shows that the happiness score is the lowest in the age group of 20 to 30, and higher on both ends - below 20 as well as above 30

BS Reporter 

FILE PHOTO

A recent report by Rajesh Pillania indicates that the most aspirational lot in India could be the unhappiest.

It shows that the happiness score is the lowest in the age group of 20 to 30, and higher on both ends — below 20 as well as above 30. It rises gradually in older age groups, suggesting that Indians grow happier only when the struggle of early career ends, or in the later years into the job or business.

At the same time, it also shows that across educational levels, happiness touches a low for individuals who have completed schooling, but not their graduation. Graduates and above are happier, as are those who do not complete schooling.

The survey covered 16,950 people and was conducted during March–July, when most of the nation was under a lockdown.

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 01:53 IST

