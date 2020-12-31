Move over Mukesh Ambani, China's Zhong Shanshan is now the richest Asian

-
ALSO READ
Zhong Shanshan, a bottled-water tycoon, ousts Jack Ma as China's richest
Mukesh Ambani eclipses Europe's wealthiest man, becomes world's 4th richest
Richest Asian, Mukesh Ambani is on a shopping spree in race against Amazon
Mukesh Ambani is world's 6th richest, pips Elon Musk, Google founders
From Bezos to Musk: World's richest people smashed wealth records this week
-
Zhong Shanshan is a private billionaire who’s rarely quoted in the press.
Now, after an improbable career spanning journalism, mushroom farming and health care, he’s become Asia’s richest person, eclipsing India’s Mukesh Ambani and a group of Chinese tech titans including Jack Ma.
Zhong’s net worth has surged $70.9 billion this year to $77.8 billion, making him the 11th-richest person on the planet, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s one of the fastest accumulations of wealth in history, and all the more remarkable considering that until this year he was little known outside of China.
Zhong, 66, isn’t involved in politics and his business interests aren’t entwined with other rich families such as the property tycoons, which is why he’s known locally as the “Lone Wolf.”
Read more: ‘Lone Wolf’ tycoon creates 68 millionaires
He owes his success to two unrelated fields. He took vaccine maker Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co. public in April, then months later Nongfu Spring Co., a maker of bottled water, became one of Hong Kong’s hottest listings. Nongfu shares have jumped 155% since their debut, and Wantai’s are up more than 2,000%.
Ambani has also had an extraordinary year -- striking deals to transform his conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. into a technology and e-commerce titan -- and seeing his fortune surge $18.3 billion to $76.9 billion.
While Ambani was at one point the world’s fourth-richest person, shares of his Reliance have stalled as he comes under pressure to deliver on the digital transformation he’s promised.
Meanwhile, Nongfu stock hit a peak this week after Citigroup Inc. analysts said the company has solidified its market dominance and enjoys ample cash flow. Zhong’s other firm, Wantai, is among those developing a Covid-19 vaccine.
Zhong has also climbed the ranks as China’s tech companies have tumbled among increased government scrutiny. Jack Ma, Asia’s richest person before Ambani took over this year, is now worth $51.2 billion, down from a high of $61.7 billion in October.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU