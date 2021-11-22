MP records 13 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 91

With an addition of 13 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in rose to 7,93,040, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,526 as no fatality due to the infection was reported in the state during the day, he said.

The state's recovery count increased to 7,82,423 after seven patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said. There are now 91 active cases in With 51,097 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,14,13,205, he said. According to an official release, a total of 8,08,10,697 anti- vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 5,70,044 on Monday.

Cronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,040, new cases 13, death toll 10,526 (no change), recoveries 7,82,423, active cases 91, total tests 2,14,13,205.

