MP sees highest one-day rise in Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 15,284

on Monday recorded



the highest single-day rise of 354 new cases, including 65 from Bhopal, taking the total count to 15,284, Health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has mounted to 617, they said.

A total of 987 fresh cases have been reported in the state in the last three days.

Of the nine deaths, three fatalities were reported from Bhopal, two in Indore and one each in Tikamgarh, Guna, Hoshangabad and Agar Malwa, officials said.

Among new cases, maximum 65 cases were reported from Bhopal, followed by 55 in Gwalior, 43 in Indore and 28 in Morena, officials said.

A total of 168 persons were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 11,579.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 43 to 4,876. The death toll in the district now stands at 246, as per the state health bulletin.

State capital Bhopal has so far reported 3,110 COVID- 19 cases with 112 deaths.

The number of cases in Morena and Gwalior have gone up to 682 and 583, respectively.

No new case has been reported from 15 districts in the state since Sunday evening.

While the cases have been reported from all 52 districts, only two of them did not have any active cases as on Monday, the bulletin said.

now has 1,158 active containment zones.

As per data, the state has registered 6,288 new cases and 233 deaths in the last 30 days since June 5.

The case count stood at 8,996 and the death toll at 384 on June 5 night.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 15,284, active cases 3,088, new cases 354, death toll 617, recovered 11,579, total number of people tested 4,17,402.

