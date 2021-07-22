Mphasis' Q1 net profit grows 23% to Rs 340 crore; revenue rises 17%

-
ALSO READ
Mphasis shares decline 2% on muted March quarter performance
Twitter names resident grievance officer, publishes report under IT rules
Blackstone to buy controlling stake in Mphasis for up to $2.8 billion
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
Highways construction touches record 33 km a day: Nitin Gadkari
-
IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 23.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 339.6 crore in June 2021 quarter.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 275.1 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations grew 17.5 per cent to Rs 2,690.8 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,288.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
In constant currency, growth was 16.3 per cent on y-o-y basis, and 5.9 per cent on q-o-q basis. Its earnings per share (EPS) grew 23.1 per cent y-o-y to Rs 18.16.
The company's new TCV wins stood at USD 505 million in Q1 FY22 in Direct business, of which 85 per cent was in new generation services.
"We have had a great start to FY22 with record deal wins of USD 505 million in our direct business, the highest ever in the history of Mphasis. We are focused on staying consistent with our performance while continuing to keep our clients' transformation needs at the centre of our strategy and execution," Mphasis Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.
The investments made in the company's business model over the years have been driving growth and differentiation for it and its financial performance for the quarter is the result of it, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU