Mumbai reports 392 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai on Thursday reported 392 new coronavirus positive cases and 10 fatalities, taking its overall infection tally to 7,32,741 and death toll to 15,749, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
This is for the seventh day in a row that the country's financial capital has recorded less than 500 cases and it is for the second time in a week it has logged less than 400 cases.
On Tuesday, the city had reported 352 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February this year, and 10 fatalities, while it has added 435 cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday,
The civic body said that in the last 24 hours, a total of 30,509 COVID-19 tests were conducted, which took the city's cumulative test count to 78,71,577.
There are 5,879 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai after 502 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. The recovery count has jumped to 7,08,716.
Presently, the average recovery rate of Mumbai is 97 per cent, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between July 15 and 21 is 0.06 per cent.
The city's average case doubling rate has reached 1,152 , it said.
According to the BMC, the number of containment zones in the city's slums and chawls has come down to five, while the number of buildings that have been sealed to curb the infection spread is now 62.
The financial capital of the county had reported the highest ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, while it had witnessed the highest 90 deaths on May 1, during the second wave.
