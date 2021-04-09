MPSC exam scheduled for April 11 postponed amid Covid surge in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable
RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 exam dates out on rrbcdg.gov.in: Know details
UGC NET 2021: Exam dates declared on nta.ac.in; here's how to apply online
UP Board exam date 2021 on upmsp.edu.in; know full Class 12, 10 schedule
GATE 2021: How to change exam centre at gate.iitb.ac.in and other details
-
The Uddhav Thackeray government on
Friday postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination scheduled for April 11 in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
The decision was taken in an online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and senior officials.
A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU