MPSC exam scheduled for April 11 postponed amid Covid surge in Maharashtra

The government on



Friday postponed the Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination scheduled for April 11 in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision was taken in an online meeting chaired by Chief Minister and attended by cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and senior officials.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held.

