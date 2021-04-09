JUST IN
MPSC exam scheduled for April 11 postponed amid Covid surge in Maharashtra

The Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination scheduled for April 11 in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A medic collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as coronavirus case spike across the country, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)
The Uddhav Thackeray government on

Friday postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination scheduled for April 11 in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision was taken in an online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and senior officials.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held.

First Published: Fri, April 09 2021. 16:50 IST

