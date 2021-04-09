Puducherry to impose night curfew amid increasing coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry election 2021 on April 6, result on May 2; All you need to know
Puducherry coronavirus update: 337 new Covid-19 cases reported in the UT
Puducherry Assembly Polls: FM releases BJP manifesto, promises 250,000 jobs
Assure all possible support for Puducherry's development, says PM Modi
Puducherry records 63 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 35,900
-
: Amid increasing coronavirus
cases here, a night curfew would be enforced from April 10, said Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday.
Announcing measures to check the contagion, she said mask-compliance would be strictly enforced any violation of which would attract a fine of Rs 100.
Addressing reporters at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital after inaugurating a special camp to vaccinate hotel workers, she said the night curfew would be in force from 11 PM to 5 AM from Saturday, she said.
Further, cinemas should have only 50 per cent of seating capacity, and religious and social functions should have restricted gatherings.
All places of worship should be closed by 8 PM, she said.
The government would run 100 coronavirus-testing centres and as many vaccination centres, she said.
Top officials, she said, would keep vigil on the adherence to safety norms at business centres, shops and commercial establishments.
Meanwhile, the Union Territory reported 223 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 43,465.
There were no deaths today and the cumulative fatalities remained at 687. There were 139 recoveries and the active cases stood at 2,084.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU