Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha, son-in-law Anand Piramal welcome twins

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal welcomed their twin babies - a boy and a girl, the family said in a press statement on Sunday. They have been named Aadiya and Krishna.
"We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well," the statement said.
"We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," it said.
Isha Ambani, the daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, were married in 2018.
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 15:45 IST
