Mukhtar Naqvi lauds PM Modi, calls him an institution of good governance

Senior BJP leader and Union minister on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister as an "institution" of good governance and as someone on a "mission of inclusive development".

Speaking to reporters after the release of the book "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery", Naqvi said Modi has defeated "political intolerance and phobia" of the "Modi bashing brigade" through his diligence and determination for empowerment without appeasement.

His mission of good governance and inclusive development has achieved global credibility, Naqvi claimed, adding that the prime minister in his over 20 years as head of a government, including as Gujarat chief minister, has made development with dignity a part of India's political culture.

In a swipe at opposition parties, Naqvi said Modi has shattered their vote-grabbing political tactics.

With people's trust, Modi has made the common man a partner in the country's progress and prosperity by demolishing barrier of caste and community.

The book was released by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

