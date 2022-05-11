Mukhtar Naqvi lauds PM Modi, calls him an institution of good governance

-
ALSO READ
Hunar Haat provided economic impetus to artisans, craftsmen: Mukhtar Naqvi
Congress doing politics on Indians stranded in Ukraine war: Minister Naqvi
Naqvi hits out at 'Talibani mentality' opposing women empowerment
No point raising Pegasus; Opp shouldn't link session with polls: Naqvi
BJP's victory proves people have accepted good governance model: Naqvi
-
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "institution" of good governance and as someone on a "mission of inclusive development".
Speaking to reporters after the release of the book "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery", Naqvi said Modi has defeated "political intolerance and phobia" of the "Modi bashing brigade" through his diligence and determination for empowerment without appeasement.
His mission of good governance and inclusive development has achieved global credibility, Naqvi claimed, adding that the prime minister in his over 20 years as head of a government, including as Gujarat chief minister, has made development with dignity a part of India's political culture.
In a swipe at opposition parties, Naqvi said Modi has shattered their vote-grabbing political tactics.
With people's trust, Modi has made the common man a partner in the country's progress and prosperity by demolishing barrier of caste and community.
The book was released by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU