Mulayam Singh Yadav was icon of India's socialist movement: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister has condoled the demise of founder, and called him an icon of the socialist movement.

He wrote a letter to Akhilesh Yadav and expressed grief.

"He was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody irrespective of party lines. He was an Icon of the Socialist Movement and had been elected to the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly and to the Lok Sabha several times. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and also Union Minister many times. He was a great Parliamentarian and a distinguished administrator who devoted his whole life to the service of the poor and other backward communities."

"My wife joins me to convey to you and other members of your family our deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May God give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," he added.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, " was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President."

passed away on Monday morning.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)