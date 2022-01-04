Multi-crore loan default accused Vikram Kothari dead in freak incident

-
ALSO READ
IIT Kanpur goes for commercial production of O2 concentrators
IIT Kanpur records 150% surge in international campus placements
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Hikal, Jindal Saw
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Britannia, HDFC Bank
IIT Kanpur develops web-based 'green' monitoring system for Ganga
-
Multi-core loan default accused and promoter of Rotomac Group Vikram Kothari died in a freak accident at his Kanpur residence on Tuesday morning.
According to reports, Kothari sustained grievous head injuries after slipping in his bathroom and later died. He was said to be alone in his palatial Tilak Nagar house at the time of the incident.
Kothari, also known as ‘Pen King’, was accused in the bank loan scam worth thousands of crores pertaining to Rotomac Global Private Limited, which exported writing instruments to a number of countries.
He shot to fame in the 90s with the launch of his Rotomac company and quickly captured a major share of the domestic market, while spreading operations to nearly 38 offshore destinations as well.
Rotomac had roped in popular Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon as brand ambassadors of its range of products.
In 1973, Vikram’s father, the late Mansukh Bhai Kothari, had started the famous Pan Parag gutkha company, which soon became a household name in India owing to aggressive marketing and publicity.
However, following a family business split after the death of Mansukh Kothari, the gutkha and the pen companies went to his two sons Deepak and Vikram respectively.
However, Vikram soon turned around his pen company, claiming widespread acclaim in the domestic business circuit.
Meanwhile, Vikram Kothari had to spend nearly two years in jail following the bank loan default case. The court granted him bail on health grounds.
The CBI had arrested him on February 23, 2018. The case pertained to bank loans worth Rs 2,919 crore from 2008 onwards to Rotomac Global by a consortium of seven nationalised banks. The amount later swelled to Rs 3,695 crore, including accrued interest, because of repeated defaults on payment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU