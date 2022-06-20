Multi-modal transport, lower logistics cost need of 21st century: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Monday said that the mere development of roads, railways, ports and airports is not enough for progress in the 21st century and that these modes of transport must complement each other for seamless multi-modal connectivity.

Speaking at the inauguration of worth Rs 27,000 crore, Modi said last-mile connectivity is an important aspect for ease of living and ease of doing business, and that the road and railways projects will prove to be of great benefit.

“These will provide many opportunities to the youth and farmers in Karnataka,” the prime minister said.

Modo inaugurated the city’s multi-modal logistics park (MMLP), built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. The park is designed to help lower transportation, handling and secondary freight costs, a government statement said. The Bengaluru MMLP will have warehousing and storage facilities for commodities such as rice, automobiles, spice, electrical goods, cement, apparel and other merchandise.

“The park will be connected with road, railways, airport, and port services so that last-mile delivery is enhanced and the cost of transportation is also lowered,” Modi said.





During the first of the Bharatmala project, the Centre plans to build 35 MMLPs over the next few years to provide faster, cheaper logistics opportunities, for which real-estate consultancy CBRE was recently appointed as the advisor.

The four-laning of parts of two national highways is expected to enhance connectivity to major ports in Chennai, Mangalore, and Krishnapatnam, while three other highway projects will improve passenger and commercial movement in Bengaluru, a government statement said. The six-laning of Tumkur section of the Mumbai-Pune-Chennai corridor is also expected to reduce congestion in the city and make industrial clusters more accessible.

Pointing out the issue of congestion on roads and within modes of transport, the prime minister said that an important step towards solving that problem is improving the main city’s connectivity to the neighbouring suburban areas. Towards that objective, two doubling projects of the Indian Railways, completed at a cost of Rs 1850 crore were also flagged off today.

“When suburban areas and rural areas get connected through rail-based rapid transit systems, it will have a multiplier effect… there will be an industrial boost and economic activity will be strengthened,” Modi said, adding that the projects will also provide new opportunities for the state’s tourism.