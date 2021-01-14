Mumbai airport facilitates delivery of over 2.9 mn Covishield doses

-
-
Mumbai airport on Thursday said it has facilitated cumulative delivery of 29,28,000 doses of Covishield vaccine across 25 destinations in the country since Wednesday.
The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) started handling flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines from January 13.
CSMIA facilitated delivery of a total 244 boxes of Covisheld vaccine, carrying 28,44,000 doses, to Goa, Bagdogra, Faizabad, Rajkot, Ranchi, Imphal, Agartala, Cochin, Bhopal, Kanpur, Jammu, Srinagar, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Dehradun, Varanasi, Indore, Trivandrum, Jabalpur on January 13, the private airport operator said in a release.
On Thursday, flights to Delhi, Dimapur, Guwahati, Chandigarh and Cochin are being operated, carrying 84,000 doses of Covishield vaccine in seven boxes, it said.
The Mumbai airport said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) implemented by it in anticipation of vaccine distribution saw the terminal register a cargo processing time of just seven minutes, right from goods acceptance to dispatch at the ramp, it added.
Besides, the airport has deployed a dedicated COVID-19 task force to reduce dwell time and facilitate advance planning and collaboration between the airport and all stakeholders in this process.
