Over 8,000 health workers to be vaccinated in Delhi on scheduled days

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the government has completed all preparations for rollout of the vaccine from January 16, with over 8000 health workers to be vaccinated on every scheduled day in the city.

The government has received 2.74 lakh doses of the vaccine so far from the Centre which would be sufficient for 1.2 lakh health workers. There are a total of 2.4 lakh health workers in and more vaccine doses are expected to arrive soon, he said.

Vaccination will begin at 81 centres on Saturday and the number of centres will be increased after a few days to 175 and finally 1000, he said.

The vaccine will be administered on four days of the week-Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It will not be given in Sunday and two days of the week.

Each day 100 persons will be administered the vaccine, he said and hoped people will finally get rid of the virus after facing hardships for past many months.

