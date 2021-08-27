Mumbai coronavirus update: 364 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fatalities

reported 364 new COVID-19 cases and five fresh fatalities on Friday, while 214 patients recovered from the infection, a senior civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,42,765, while the jumped to 15,968. On the third consecutive day, reported over 300 COVID-19 cases. However, it witnessed a marginal dip in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Thursday, when the city had recorded 397 cases, this month's highest, and seven deaths. The financial capital of the country had reported 343 cases on Wednesday. The marginal dip in the daily COVID-19 cases could be because of a drop in number of tests.

As many as 35,870 tests were carried out in the metropolis in the last 24 hours as compared to 41,628 on Thursday, the official said. The cumulative total of COVID-19 tests has jumped to 90,96,293. With the discharge of 214 patients from hospitals during the day, the tally of recovered patients rose to 7,21,471, he said. is left with 2,880 active cases, while its COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, he said. The case doubling rate decreased to 1,725 days from over 2,000 days a few days back. Also, the number of sealed buildings increased to 31 from around 20 last week, indicating an upward trend in infections in apartments.

However, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) remained free of containment zones for the 13th day in a row. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five people test positive for there. According to the official, the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 20 and August 26 was 0.04 per cent, unchanged from the week before that. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were registered on May 1.

