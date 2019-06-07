Mumbai IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari's 'anti-Gandhi' tweet has sparked a row

Who: Social media is a minefield of touchiness, where one stray comment can land you in big trouble. Nidhi Choudhari, an IAS officer from Mumbai, endured one such episode after a tweet of hers was reported as being an insult to the Father of the Nation, drew severe criticism and eventually led to her transfer.

Where: Choudhari, a 2012-batch officer who was posted as joint commissioner of the governing civic body of Mumbai, commented on Twitter last month on the ongoing 150 birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi. She wrote: “High time, we remove his face from our currency, his ...