Mumbai logs 3,672 new coronavirus cases, 79 deaths on Sunday

Mumbai reported 3,672 new COVID-19
cases on Sunday, which pushed the city's infection tally to 6,56,204, while 79 deaths took the toll to 13,330, the civic body said.
There are 57,342 active patients in the city at present.
A statement from the civic health department said that 28,636 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which pushed its overall test count to54,90,241.
Mumbai's recoveryrate is 89 now per cent now.
The city's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between April 25 and May 1 was 0.66 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 103 days, it said.
