Mumbai ramps up testing to three-fold to 4,000 samples a day

Mumbai, the country's worst-hit city, is now trying to ramp up testing, even as it awaits the diagnostic kits.

Speaking to Business Standard, Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer confirmed that they were ramping up testing. "Testing has increased and we are testing around 4,000 people daily. We are following the ICMR guidelines and utilising all available resources to test immediate and high-risk contacts of positive cases and all those with Covid-19 symptoms."



She added that door-to-door screening has been conducted in Worli and Dharavi and we will expand to other areas. The city, however, is waiting for the rapid antibody kits it has ordered.

"We have given order for rapid antibody test kits but are yet to receive them. For rapid antibody tests too ICMR guidelines will be followed," Shah said,

The testing rate has picked up in the past few days. Earlier, was testing 1,200-1,400 people per day in a city of around 12 mn. Shortage of both diagnostic and protective kits is a huge challenge in A batch of antibody based rapid diagnostic test kits were to reach the state around April 10, but has been delayed. This has forced the to restrict its testing net to symptomatic or high risk contacts of Covid-19 positive patients mostly. In fact, the municipality has issued a show-cause notice to Metropolis Healthcare, a private diagnostic lab, after it learnt that the lab was testing patients who were neither high risk contacts nor showing any symptoms of the novel





Maharashtra state health department bulletin said that a total of 76,092 samples have been tested till Monday.

After 552 new cases in Maharashtra on Sunday, the largest ever single day spike in new cases, the state recorded 466 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the state tally to 4666. has reported 3032 cases with 139 deaths so far. Death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 232 in the state. There were 9 Covid-related deaths in the state on Monday. Out of these, 7 deaths were recorded in Mumbai and 2 in Malegaon.

Ramp up of testing is an imperative now in the light of the fact that 81 per cent positive patients had no symptoms. Around 17 per cent patients in Maharashtra so far have been symptomatic and of these around 2 per cent have been admitted in intensive care units.

There are 364 active containment zones in the state currently. squads are monitoring a population of over 2 mn daily. Currently, 93,655 people are in home quarantine and 6,879 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.

So, how is Mumbai gearing up for fighting this crisis?

The city administration is trying to ramp up the isolation and treatment center capacities here as cases continue to spike. Reports suggest that in the next three months, a three storey building will come up within the premises of Kasturba Hospital, which is at the heart of the city's battle against Covid-19. This new building will be erected using pre-engineered building technology that basically implies that parts of the building will be engineered at a factory and then assembled at the site. This new isolation facility will have 60 beds including ICU beds and even drug stores.

This is taking inspiration from Wuhan, where authorities had built two hospitals in just a fortnight or so.

One of the city's largest event venues, the Sports Club of India's (NSCI) dome in Worli has been converted into a Covid-19 care centre and from Monday it will start taking asymptomatic patients. So far asymptomatic contacts of patients were sent home given that they had toilets inside their houses, or to schools, hotels and lodges for quarantining. NSCI now will accommodate 500 people and a team of ten doctors and 30 nurses. Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel the city's worst affected areas housing hundreds of patients and their immediate contacts.

The Seven Hills hospital has already been converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility. Corporates like Reliance Industries has provided for 100 beds in this hospital by creating infrastructure.

Meanwhile, BMC's overburdened staff have been given a much needed respite. 140,000 municipal workers, apart from doctors and nurses will now work for 14-days and get leave for the remaining 14-days.

It is not easy to contain a disease as contagious as the new in the world's fifth most densly populated city. Dharavi, for example, a 240-hectare slum pocket with 850,000 residents and a population density of 66,000 people per square km is one of the most cramped spaces in the city. It has over 130 cases and the city administration is losing their sleep on measures to contain the spread here.