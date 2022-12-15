Mumbai reports 10 new measles cases, no fatality; total tally at 472

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai measles outbreak, missed vaccination: Here's all you need to know
Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, no death; total tally at 323
Mumbai fights measles outbreak; lack of vaccination, poor sanitation blamed
13 new measles cases, 1 death in Mumbai; fatality toll rises to 12
Mumbai's measles tally reaches 176; suspected deaths remain at 8
-
Mumbai on Wednesday recorded ten new cases of measles infection, taking the tally of cases in the city since the start of the year to 472, civic officials said.
The death toll due to the viral disease since January 1, 2022 remained unchanged at eight. A day before, zero new cases were reported in the city. As many as 46 children were admitted to city hospital during the day, and 35 children were discharged. Maharashtra has reported 1,038 measles cases as of December 13 since the start of the year while the death toll stands at 20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 07:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU