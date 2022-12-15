JUST IN
All agencies taking actions to mitigate congestion at airports: Scindia
No waiting period for adopting child with special needs: WCD
UK, France, UAE support India's bid for permanent membership at UNSC
Over 1,000 families on streets as illegal houses demolished in Bhopal
Bharat Jodo Yatra uniting people across country, says Delhi Cong chief
Parliament passes bill to rename New Delhi International Arbitration Centre
G20 wants to build policy consensus on crypto assets, says Ajay Seth
Indian Air Force to carry out 2-day exercise in Northeast from Thursday
35,493 dowry deaths reported between 2017-21; 20 deaths daily: Govt data
ED freezes funds worth over Rs 51 cr in mobile apps money laundering case
Delhi HC asks Centre to justify different pay scale for Agniveers, sepoys
Mumbai reports 10 new measles cases, no fatality; total tally at 472

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded ten new cases of measles infection, taking the tally of cases in the city since the start of the year to 472, civic officials said

Mumbai | measles | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Measles (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Measles (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded ten new cases of measles infection, taking the tally of cases in the city since the start of the year to 472, civic officials said.

The death toll due to the viral disease since January 1, 2022 remained unchanged at eight. A day before, zero new cases were reported in the city. As many as 46 children were admitted to city hospital during the day, and 35 children were discharged. Maharashtra has reported 1,038 measles cases as of December 13 since the start of the year while the death toll stands at 20.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 07:11 IST

