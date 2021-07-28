Mumbai reports 404 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths, 382 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Kerala records 29,803 new Covid cases, 33,397 recoveries, and 177 deaths
Gujarat sees 1,561 new Covid-19 cases, 4,869 recoveries, 22 deaths
Andaman and Nicobar reports more Covid-19 recoveries than new cases
Maharashtra records 3,365 coronavirus cases, 3,105 recoveries; 23 die
Mumbai sees 466 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths, 806 recoveries in a day
-
Mumbai reported 404 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up 61 from a day ago, and six fresh fatalities, while 382 patients recovered from the infection, a civic official said.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 7,35,165, while the death toll increased to 15,795. Mumbai has reported a spike in daily COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Monday, the financial capital had registered 299 coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 2020. The city has reported a marginal rise in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had witnessed 343 infections and five deaths. Significantly, the city has logged less than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the 13th day in a row, a period during which daily deaths have been in the range of five to 14. The BMC official said the number of recoveries jumped to 7,11,697 after 382 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
He said the metropolis now has 5,280 active COVID-19 cases. According to the civic official, the cumulative number of tests climbed to 80,50,759, of which 32,382 tests were conducted in the last 24-hours. The city's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between July 21 and July 27 was 0.05 per cent, while the average case doubling rate stood at 1,383 days, he said. Significantly, Mumbai has now only six containment zones in 'chawls' (old row tenements) and slums, whereas the count of sealed buildings (where certain number of residents have tested positive) stood at 59. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most one-day deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU