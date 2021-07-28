Mumbai reports 404 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths, 382 recoveries

reported 404 new cases on Wednesday, up 61 from a day ago, and six fresh fatalities, while 382 patients recovered from the infection, a civic official said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 7,35,165, while the death toll increased to 15,795. has reported a spike in daily COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Monday, the financial capital had registered 299 infections, the lowest since April 2020. The city has reported a marginal rise in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had witnessed 343 infections and five deaths. Significantly, the city has logged less than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the 13th day in a row, a period during which daily deaths have been in the range of five to 14. The BMC official said the number of recoveries jumped to 7,11,697 after 382 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

He said the metropolis now has 5,280 active COVID-19 cases. According to the civic official, the cumulative number of tests climbed to 80,50,759, of which 32,382 tests were conducted in the last 24-hours. The city's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between July 21 and July 27 was 0.05 per cent, while the average case doubling rate stood at 1,383 days, he said. Significantly, has now only six containment zones in 'chawls' (old row tenements) and slums, whereas the count of sealed buildings (where certain number of residents have tested positive) stood at 59. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most one-day deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

