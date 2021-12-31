Mumbai restaurants, bars allowed to open till 1.30 am with 50% capacity

and in can operate with 50 per cent capacity until 1.30 am, said the chief of the city’s municipality on Friday. The order excludes New Year's Eve tonight.

The state government, on November 27, allowed economic, social, cultural and entertainment activities as timings before the pandemic and subject to certain conditions. However, the same was not formally implemented and the police were asking to shut by midnight.

Hotel and restaurant associations asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to issue a clarification in this regard. On Friday, BMC commissioner I S Chahal issued an order.

"Hotels/ restaurants, permit rooms, beer bars, discotheques and all other such establishments where liquor in any kind is served, wine and all kinds of liquor shops will be allowed to operate as per normal timings decided by the competent authority before the Covid-19 pandemic subject to 50 per cent capacity," Chahal said.

"It is a big relief for us. We have been petitioning that extended operating hours will reduce crowding," said Pranav Rungta, chapter head of National Restaurant Association of India.