Mumbai restaurants seek timing extension till 1:30 am as Omicron surges

Restaurants in have sought an extension in their operating hours by 90 minutes to 1.30 a.m.

The state government on November 27 allowed economic, social, cultural and entertainment activities as per normal pre-Covid 19 timings subject to certain conditions. However, the local police are asking restaurants to shut by midnight.

On Sunday, the National Association of India (NRAI) wrote to Mumbai’s municipal commissioner I S Chahal to issue a clarification in this regard.

"Our understanding is that restaurants will now be allowed to operate till 1:30 am, as was the case pre-Covid-19. They could operate at 50 per cent seating capacity with adequate spacing and following all the SOPs issued by your office, " chapter head Pranav Rungta wrote to Chahal.

With the threat of Omicron rising state government issued further curbs on Friday including a ban on the assembly of more than five persons in public spaces between 9 p.m to 5 a.m. The BMC too has banned all New Year Eve celebrations and parties in enclosed and open spaces.

These orders have led to a raft in bookings at restaurants which are permitted to function at 50 per cent capacity as per latest orders.

"The cancellation of New Year events means tremendous loss and disappointment to the industry. We want to reiterate that hotels and restaurants are fully aware of Covid appropriate behaviour. The staff is vaccinated and we are following all the guidelines and protocols. The restaurants are operational as usual and ready to welcome its guests,” said Pradeep Shetty, senior vice president, Hotel and Association of Western India.