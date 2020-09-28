Mumbai's Dharavi reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 3,152

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's



slum colony rose to 3,152 with the addition of 12 new cases on Monday, a senior BMC official said.

After reporting seven fresh cases on September 25, has been registering double digit daily infections (between 10 and 20) since the past three days.

He said 2,682 COVID-19 patients in the slum-dominated area have already recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

According to the official, presently has 188 patients under treatment.

Dharavi, having a population of more than 6.5 lakh, is spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

