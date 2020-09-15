JUST IN
Gyms open after six months but the road to recovery looks painful
Business Standard

Mumbai's dine-out plans need finishing touches as eateries await reopening

Restaurant owners and associations say the government should speed up the process, given that Maharashtra is the only state that has not permitted eateries and bars to reopen

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Restaurant owners, hopeful of beginning dine-in services next month in Maharashtra, specifically Mumbai, say phase-wise reopening will only work if the government permits 50 per cent capacity at eateries. As Covid-19 cases continue to mount in the state, the Maharashtra government plans to usher in guests gradually into restaurants.

The plan is to start with 20-25 per cent capacity by early next month as part of Unlock 5.0, before moving to 50 and then 100 per cent. But restaurant owners and associations say the government should speed up the process, given that Maharashtra is the ...

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 06:05 IST

