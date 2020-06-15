JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Treat plea as per law to waive e-challans against Covid warriors: Delhi HC
Business Standard

In pics: Mumbai local trains resume for transporting essential staff

The Indian Railways restarted on Monday Mumbai suburban train services for transporting essential staff identified by the government

Topics
Mumbai local | Mumbai local train | Indian Railway

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Indian Railways restarted Mumbai suburban train services on Monday for transporting essential staff identified by the government

The Indian Railways restarted Mumbai suburban train services on Monday for transporting essential staff identified by the government
1 / 5
Photo- PTI

 

Passengers sit in a local train after resumption of services, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Mumbai

Passengers sit in a local train after resumption of services, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Mumbai
2 / 5
Photo- PTI

 

The Western Railways will run 73 pairs of suburban services, including eight between Virar and Dahanu Road

The Western Railways will run 73 pairs of suburban services, including eight between Virar and Dahanu Road
3 / 5
Photo- PTI

While the Central Railways will run 200 services – including 130 between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kasara and 70 services between CSMT and Panvel.

The first suburban train started from Virar for Churchgate on Monday morning

The first suburban train started from Virar for Churchgate on Monday morning
4 / 5
Photo- PTI

 

An estimated 125,000 essential staff, as identified by the state government, is expected to travel by these trains

An estimated 125,000 essential staff, as identified by the state government, is expected to travel by these trains
5 / 5
Photo- PTI

 


First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU