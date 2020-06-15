In pics: Mumbai local trains resume for transporting essential staff

The Indian Railways restarted Mumbai suburban train services on Monday for transporting essential staff identified by the government

1 / 5 Photo- PTI

Passengers sit in a local train after resumption of services, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Mumbai

2 / 5 Photo- PTI

The Western Railways will run 73 pairs of suburban services, including eight between Virar and Dahanu Road

3 / 5 Photo- PTI

While the Central Railways will run 200 services – including 130 between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kasara and 70 services between CSMT and Panvel.

The first suburban train started from Virar for Churchgate on Monday morning

4 / 5 Photo- PTI

An estimated 125,000 essential staff, as identified by the state government, is expected to travel by these trains