In pics: Mumbai local trains resume for transporting essential staff

The Indian Railways restarted Mumbai suburban train services on Monday for transporting essential staff identified by the government
Passengers sit in a local train after resumption of services, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Mumbai
The Western Railways will run 73 pairs of suburban services, including eight between Virar and Dahanu Road
While the Central Railways will run 200 services – including 130 between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kasara and 70 services between CSMT and Panvel.
The first suburban train started from Virar for Churchgate on Monday morning
An estimated 125,000 essential staff, as identified by the state government, is expected to travel by these trains
