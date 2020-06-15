Indian killed at Nepal border: Delhi takes up incident with Kathmandu

-
India has "taken up" with Kathmandu the June 12 killing of its citizen by Nepalese border guard forces at the international border near Bihar's Sitamarhi district, sources said. An unprecedented incident of firing on Indians by Nepal Armed Police Force took place on Friday morning , in which one Indian died. "A total of three persons have suffered injuries. Another person named Vikesh Yadav succumbed to his injuries. Two others who were injured have been identified as Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur," Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which patrols the India-Nepal border, had told ANI. "India has taken up the matter with Nepal Government of the killing of an Indian citizen at Indo-Nepal border," sources said. The firing incident comes amid tension between India and Nepal after Kathmandu recently passed an amendment to include in the constitution a new map which showed Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as part of its territory.
New Delhi has said that the updated map is "not based on historical facts and evidence".India termed the claims by Nepal as artificial enlargement not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable.
The family of Indian citizen Lagan Kishore, who was detained in Nepal, after Friday's firing incident returned to his hometown after being freed on Saturday. He said that the Nepalese personnel hit him with rifle butt and took him from the Indian side to Nepal's Sangrampur.
Lagan Kishore was detained on June 12 morning by Nepal's Armed Police Force who resorted to unprovoked firing at a group of people at the Lalbandi-Jankinagar border. Kishore and his family were at the border to meet his daughter-in-law, a Nepali national and her family. One person, Vikesh Yadav was killed in the firing while two others identified as Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur sustained gunshot injuries.
