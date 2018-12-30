JUST IN
Murder those who argue with you, Purvanchal University's VC tells students

Uttar Pradesh government has asked him to present his side of the story

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Taking cognizance of a recent inflammatory statement purportedly made by vice-chancellor of the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked him to present his side of the story.

In a purported video, which went viral recently, the VC, Professor Raja Ram Yadav can be seen telling students not to come crying if they get into a fight, rather beat up the person or maybe kill.
 

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio says, "I have asked the vice-chancellor to present his side of the video, which has gone viral on various social media platforms."

In his address to the students, the VC can be seen in the video saying, "Agar aap Purvanchal University ke chhatra ho to rote huye mere paas kabhi mat aanaa. Ek baat bata detaa hoonAgar kisi se jhagda ho jaaye to uski pitaai karke aanaa, aur tumhaaraa bas chale to uskaa murder karke ana, uske baad hum dekh lenge (If you are a Purvanchal University student, don't come to me crying. If you get into a fight with someone, beat up that person. If possible, murder him. I will take care of things after that.
First Published: Sun, December 30 2018. 20:55 IST

