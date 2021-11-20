Myanmar lifts stay-at-home order in more towns with dropping Covid-19 cases

-
Myanmar's Ministry of Health has announced lifting of a stay-at-home order in 13 more towns as the places are witnessing fewer Covid-19 infections.
According to the Ministry, the stay-at-home order will be lifted in the towns in Sagaing, Magway, Mandalay, Ayeyarwady regions and Kachin state on Saturday.
The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 516,770 in Myanmar with 624 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, according to the Ministry.
The country recorded a daily test positivity rate of 2.82 per cent in the past 24 hours, the Ministry said on Friday.
The death toll has reached 19,000 on Friday after 11 more deaths were reported, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 489,140 patients have been discharged from hospitals and more than 5.32 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 as of Friday.
Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23, 2020.
